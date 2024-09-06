Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 502,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,723,000 after purchasing an additional 121,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 142,904 shares in the last quarter.

JGRO stock opened at $72.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

