Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEGR. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 20,305 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $43.28. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

