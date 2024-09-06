Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 194 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of XNTK opened at $180.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.93 and a 200 day moving average of $184.70. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.48 and a fifty-two week high of $204.78. The firm has a market cap of $788.90 million, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

