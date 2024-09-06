Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Takes $50,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,097,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,237.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 628,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 609,643 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 539,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 499,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,501,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,401,000 after acquiring an additional 428,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.13.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.