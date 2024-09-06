ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given “Overweight” Rating at Stephens

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ArcBest from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on ArcBest from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Shares of ARCB stock opened at $100.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average of $120.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate purchased 1,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.93 per share, for a total transaction of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $1,429,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 120.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ArcBest by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

