ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $136.00 to $131.00. The stock had previously closed at $105.30, but opened at $99.69. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. ArcBest shares last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 54,088 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.27.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcBest

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at $379,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $419,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Quarry LP grew its position in ArcBest by 120.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in ArcBest by 30.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.57.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.