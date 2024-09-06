Archer Aviation Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Archer Aviation in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Archer Aviation’s current full-year earnings is ($1.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07.

ACHR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Archer Aviation from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of ACHR opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Archer Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.35.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 2,982,089 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHR. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $5,782,000. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Archer Aviation by 136.1% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 907,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 523,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Archer Aviation by 23.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,321,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 254,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Archer Aviation by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,487 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 625,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 192,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

