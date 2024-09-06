Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $14.93 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARIS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

In other Aris Water Solutions news, COO Brunt David Dylan Van sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $219,824.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,199.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,145 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 686,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 271.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 64,318 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARIS stock opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $17.91.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Aris Water Solutions had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

