Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) PT Raised to $369.00 at UBS Group

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $285.00 to $369.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $349.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.63.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ANET opened at $328.37 on Wednesday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $168.25 and a twelve month high of $376.50. The stock has a market cap of $102.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.31.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total transaction of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Daniel Scheinman sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.17, for a total transaction of $328,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,510.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.00, for a total value of $8,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,600,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,477,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,300 shares of company stock worth $44,194,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $586,051,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.