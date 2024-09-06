Arnon Rosenthal Sells 26,499 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $129,315.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,948,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,509,880.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $4.52 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $8.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $435.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.04 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 290.66% and a negative return on equity of 102.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alector during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alector in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Alector by 41.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALEC

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.