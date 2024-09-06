Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit traded as high as C$7.58 and last traded at C$7.53, with a volume of 13740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.49.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.73 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$784.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.62, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

(Get Free Report)

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.