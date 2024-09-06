Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of ASAN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,149 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 389,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,864.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

