Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Citigroup

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Citigroup from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Asana from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Asana Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Asana has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,974,742.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,999 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,737.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 384,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,974,742.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after acquiring an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $25,246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asana during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

