Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $13.00 at UBS Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Shares of ASAN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,063,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Asana by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Asana by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

