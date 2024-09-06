Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Asana

Asana Stock Performance

NYSE ASAN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The firm had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,754,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,958,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976 in the last ninety days. 63.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Asana by 139.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.