Asana (NYSE:ASAN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Bank of America

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Bank of America from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ASAN. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

NYSE ASAN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16. Asana has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $23.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,754,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock valued at $1,026,976. Corporate insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Asana by 26.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Asana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

