Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

ASAN has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asana from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $179.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.68 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 26,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $304,166.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 790,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,047,827.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. 63.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 327.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 139.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

