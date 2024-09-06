Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/5/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $264.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $173.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $193.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $157.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/26/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/21/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $174.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $174.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2024 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $119.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.46. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Trading of Ascendis Pharma A/S

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the first quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.