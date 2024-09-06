Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Cut to $178.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $193.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ASND. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

ASND opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,519,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $191,346,000 after purchasing an additional 254,749 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter worth $19,092,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

