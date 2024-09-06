Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $264.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $277.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $85.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

