Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $175.00 at Bank of America

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ASND. TD Cowen raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

