Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $193.00 to $178.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.68, but opened at $117.02. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S shares last traded at $120.57, with a volume of 483,117 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

