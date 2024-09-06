Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 6,500 ($85.47) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AHT. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.79) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 ($80.87) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,933.13 ($64.87).

LON AHT opened at GBX 5,266 ($69.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,258.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,474.12. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,437 ($58.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,180 ($81.26). The stock has a market cap of £22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,907.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Renata Ribeiro purchased 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). In other news, insider Renata Ribeiro acquired 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 5,273 ($69.34) per share, with a total value of £8,436.80 ($11,093.75). Also, insider Lucinda Riches sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,480 ($72.06), for a total transaction of £219,200 ($288,231.43). Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

