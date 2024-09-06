ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $795.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $313.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,110.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $931.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $951.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASML will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the second quarter worth approximately $16,412,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ASML by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

