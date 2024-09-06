Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assured Guaranty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE AGO opened at $78.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $80.65. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $58.27 and a 52 week high of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 61.17% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total value of $3,124,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,410,824 shares in the company, valued at $110,213,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

