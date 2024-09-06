AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Raised to $63.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $28.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. AST SpaceMobile has a 52 week low of $1.97 and a 52 week high of $39.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

