AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) PT Raised to $63.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 121.44% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile
AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 14.0 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter worth $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AST SpaceMobile Company Profile
AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.