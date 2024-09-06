AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $63.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.41, but opened at $31.99. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 4,681,021 shares trading hands.

ASTS has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 163,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 124,322 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.