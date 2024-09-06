AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 95,802 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 61,696 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 14.0 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

