AST SpaceMobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 95,802 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 55% compared to the average daily volume of 61,696 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $22.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $28.00 to $45.90 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AST SpaceMobile

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $39.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.61.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

