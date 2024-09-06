Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Shares Gap Up to $6.84

Auna SA (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $7.05. Auna shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 1,619 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Auna from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Auna Stock Down 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Auna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Auna in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Auna during the second quarter worth $621,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Auna during the first quarter worth $1,172,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Auna in the second quarter valued at $968,000.

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

