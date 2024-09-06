Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Gap Up to $24.77

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.77, but opened at $25.75. Autohome shares last traded at $26.49, with a volume of 197,111 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATHM. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Autohome Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.28.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Autohome by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 24.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

