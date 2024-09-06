Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
