Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$12.00

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APR.UN. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Price Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

APR.UN opened at C$11.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$578.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$9.69 and a 12-month high of C$11.83.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

