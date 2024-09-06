AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 168.6% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AutoZone Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,136.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,055.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,994.34.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.
