AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 61.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 168.6% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,136.12 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,375.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,055.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,994.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

