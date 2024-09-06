Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $242,000 Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Trading Down 1.0 %

TM opened at $182.80 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $159.04 and a twelve month high of $255.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.