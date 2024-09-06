Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Avery Dennison worth $9,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total transaction of $608,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,719,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at $64,745,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.95, for a total value of $608,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,719,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,108 shares of company stock worth $12,545,087. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $218.73 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $165.21 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.54.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

