AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $76.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $77.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.90.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in AXIS Capital by 55.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 32.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.