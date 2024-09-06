Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Receives $43.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Baker Hughes

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,571,855. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $551,555,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,364,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207,973 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter worth about $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Baker Hughes by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BKR stock opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.