Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 161 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 159.50 ($2.10), with a volume of 484352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154 ($2.02).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Bakkavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 7,777.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAKK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bakkavor Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.84) price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Bakkavor Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.69, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 130.47. The company has a market cap of £905.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,750.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Bakkavor Group Company Profile

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the preparation and marketing of fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, dips, salads, soups, sauces, fresh cut salads, burritos, food-to-go products, sandwiches, wraps, and bakery products.

