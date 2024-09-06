Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $378.39

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 378.39 ($4.98) and traded as high as GBX 415.20 ($5.46). Balfour Beatty shares last traded at GBX 413 ($5.43), with a volume of 500,617 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.25) price objective on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Balfour Beatty Price Performance
Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Balfour Beatty news, insider Leo Quinn acquired 37,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of £129,646.52 ($170,475.37). Also, insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.38), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,936,094.67). Company insiders own 1.18% of the company's stock.
About Balfour Beatty
Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.
