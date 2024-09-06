Ballast Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $157.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average is $164.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.21 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total value of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,160,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.68, for a total transaction of $3,570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,137,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,160,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.81.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

