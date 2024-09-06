Barclays Initiates Coverage on Aflac (NYSE:AFL)

Investment analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AFL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.68. Aflac has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $111.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Aflac by 80.0% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

