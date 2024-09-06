Barclays Initiates Coverage on AON (NYSE:AON)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.88% from the stock’s current price.

AON has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.27.

NYSE AON opened at $349.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.84. The company has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $349.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AON will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

