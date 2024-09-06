Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 14.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 923,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,032 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.8% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,069,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 138,064 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 188,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 278,353 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the second quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCS opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $12.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2684 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 21.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

