Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Has $16.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,202.2% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 386,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,703,000 after buying an additional 356,596 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 238,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.35.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $217.63 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a market capitalization of $624.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

