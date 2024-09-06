BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Lowered by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,725,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,376,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,505,000 after buying an additional 2,217,262 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,151,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,217,000 after buying an additional 435,681 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,085,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,678,000 after buying an additional 287,261 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in BCE by 23.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,520,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,677,000 after buying an additional 1,061,488 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $41.77. The company has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.99.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.729 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 200.69%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

