Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,985,000 after buying an additional 747,277 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,488,000 after buying an additional 719,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,239,000 after buying an additional 688,304 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.32.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

