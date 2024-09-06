Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 38.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,109,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Voya Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $71.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.80. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.