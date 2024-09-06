Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $91.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $98.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $89.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

