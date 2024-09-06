Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 481,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,564,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 51.2% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.30.

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $215.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $289.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

