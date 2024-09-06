Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 2,540 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 93.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,510.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE WPC opened at $60.76 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.47). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 132.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,987.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

