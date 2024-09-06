Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 3,307 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 61.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $118.01 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

